TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $21.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.