trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.93

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 30249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $755.00 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in trivago by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

