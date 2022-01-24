Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,334 Shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.71% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 168,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 203,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $475,000.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

