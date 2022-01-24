Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $94,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous dividend of $0.05. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLF. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

