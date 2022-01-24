Truist Financial Corp Sells 29,871 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,871 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 409,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.40 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

