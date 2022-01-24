Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,295 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 36.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 11.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNI opened at $12.71 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.82 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

