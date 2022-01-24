Truist Financial Trims SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price to $14.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

