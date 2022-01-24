Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Sells $208,210.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Boroditsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $192.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.05. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.48 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.67.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.