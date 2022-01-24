Tycoon Market Capitalization Reaches $3.07 Million (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $180,243.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00041507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

