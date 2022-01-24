UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 775 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 775 ($10.57) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.82) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.67) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.82) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.98).

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 33.40 ($0.46) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 594.80 ($8.12). 8,883,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,650. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 689.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

