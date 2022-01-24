Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $349.42 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

