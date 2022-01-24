Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) vs. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head to Head Survey

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ultralife and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 0.79 $5.23 million $0.18 29.50 Fluence Energy $594.05 million 5.81 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 2.90% 3.13% 2.70% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ultralife and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fluence Energy 0 3 11 0 2.79

Ultralife currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 124.79%. Given Ultralife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Ultralife beats Fluence Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

