Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 8,465,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,193. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

