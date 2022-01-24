UniLend (UFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.08 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and $1.34 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00041612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

