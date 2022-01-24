Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 9th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Union Pacific by 150.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 588,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 353,699 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

