United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNFI opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

