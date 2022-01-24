United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.36.

Shares of URI stock opened at $297.17 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

