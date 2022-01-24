Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Upwork posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,302 shares of company stock worth $11,579,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

