Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Upwork were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.