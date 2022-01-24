US Bancorp DE Has $4.18 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $35.83 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

