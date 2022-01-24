US Bancorp DE Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BBWI opened at $53.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
