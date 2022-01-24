US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,000 shares of company stock worth $100,291,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.07 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.47.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

