USDX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015063 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.