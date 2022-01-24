Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

