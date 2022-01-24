Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for about 8.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $37,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 109,428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $12,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,547,000 after buying an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $571,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.00. 5,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,471. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $155.67. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

