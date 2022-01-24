Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Waste Management makes up 1.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock opened at $149.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.