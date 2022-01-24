Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.3% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $529.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $604.57 and its 200 day moving average is $535.56. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

