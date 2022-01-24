Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,632,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.02 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

