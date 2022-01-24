Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $171.31 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.30.

