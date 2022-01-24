Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $36.65. 2,114,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

