Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $20,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 175.4% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 395,785 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $8,639,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

