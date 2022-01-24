Veil Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $947,928.66 and approximately $294.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,094.69 or 0.99687041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00247443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00345053 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00153346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.