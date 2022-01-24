Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

