Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.13. Verso reported earnings per share of ($1.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BWS Financial downgraded Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Verso has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $771.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

