VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VICI. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.68.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

