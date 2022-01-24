Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $441.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

