Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $18.43 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,905 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,693,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $104.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

