Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

