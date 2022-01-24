Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $27,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in IPG Photonics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $147.15 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.10.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

