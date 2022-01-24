Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of VMEO opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $23,144,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

