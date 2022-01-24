Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €107.69 ($122.37).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €98.30 ($111.70) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($100.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.77.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

