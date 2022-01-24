Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 94.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 244,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,816. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

