VMware (NYSE:VMW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.26.

VMW opened at $123.74 on Friday. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $3,925,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VMware by 7,841.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,097 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

