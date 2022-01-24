Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of VRM opened at $7.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

