W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 462,878 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.96 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

