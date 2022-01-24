W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $420,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,246,000 after purchasing an additional 112,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $112.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

