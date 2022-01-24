W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,323.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,323.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.