W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $705,000 Holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.42% of Manning & Napier worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MN. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 540,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MN opened at $7.92 on Monday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $146.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 33.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

