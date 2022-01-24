W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes $4.27 Million Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.07% of Ardagh Metal Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBP opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMBP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

