Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of WRBY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 242,924 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,397,315 shares of company stock valued at $108,954,302 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

